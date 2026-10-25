logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Hong Kong fully prepared for APEC delegates heading to Shenzhen, Paul Chan says

NEWS
26 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Hong Kong is ready to welcome the foreign delegates heading to the 2026 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC)  Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen via the city, said Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

His remarks followed Hong Kong's first hosting of the APEC Finance Ministers' Meeting last week, which he said delivered breakthrough progress. 

Speaking on a radio program on Sunday, the financial chief said the meeting had given representatives from APEC economies a deeper understanding of Hong Kong's unique role in linking the mainland with the world. He stressed that Hong Kong’s dual roles of assisting mainland enterprises to "go global" and attracting overseas investment would be key to financing infrastructure innovation, digital trade finance, standards alignment and industry certification for mainland companies. 

Pointing to the city’s better international links, he expected many APEC leaders' meeting attendees would likely route through the city ahead of next month's Shenzhen summit, and he hoped to promote Hong Kong's attractions to them. 

He stressed that international trust in the city’s professional services has been hard-won and that all practitioners must uphold the highest international ethical standards alongside technical excellence to protect the city's reputation.

As more mainland firms look to expand abroad, Chan attributed the trend to fierce domestic competition, which makes overseas profits relatively attractive. Apart from serving as a base for mainland firms' corporate treasury centers and research operations, Hong Kong can also promote standards alignment and conversion between China and the world, he added. 

Chan said global enterprises could also enter the mainland market through the city's investment and professional services for infrastructure projects, creating new opportunities for Hong Kong. 

Pointing to a lively atmosphere in the market, he reported that retail sales have increased 5 to 6 percent year on year to HK$32.1 billion, marking the 16th consecutive month of expansion. Notably, pressure on the food and beverage services sector has been brought under control, the residential market is stable and improving, and commercial property rents have stopped falling, Chan said. 

He expects Hong Kong's performance to improve once asset markets stabilize, saying the priority is to keep the recovery on track against external shocks. 

Having recently led delegations to Nanjing and Beijing, he pointed to Nanjing's strengths in artificial intelligence, medical technology and pharmaceuticals, with two-way trade between the two cities recording more than twofold growth in the first nine months of this year. 

Under a new "tech and brands going global as a group" strategy, Chan said the government and partners — including HKEX, the science parks, Cyberport, HKIC, the Trade Development Council and the Productivity Council — will offer tailored one-stop support to mainland companies with technical strength but little overseas experience. 

As the Global Financial Leaders' Investment Summit and Fintech Week approach in November, Chan said Hong Kong will keep leveraging its financial and innovation edge to serve national development.

Paul Chan Mo-poAPEC

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
(Paul Chan's blog)
Paul Chan says talent is foundation of tech as HK research goes global
NEWS
4 hours ago
Lan Fo'an and John Lee. ISD
John Lee meets China's finance minister after APEC meeting in Hong Kong
FINANCE
21-10-2026 20:04 HKT
The Minister of Finance, Lan Foan, is delivering opening remarks at the two-day APEC Finance Ministers' Meeting 2026. HKSAR Gov
APEC finance ministers agree to boost policy coordination, China's Lan says
FINANCE
21-10-2026 14:50 HKT
A man walks past a sign for the APEC Finance Ministers' Meeting in Hong Kong, China, October 20, 2026. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
APEC finance ministers agree to boost policy coordination, China's Lan says
CHINA
21-10-2026 12:33 HKT
Members of delegations from participating economies and international organisations visiting the Peak.
Cultural activities for delegation members attending APEC event
NEWS
20-10-2026 22:21 HKT
A man walks past a sign for the APEC Finance Ministers' Meeting in Hong Kong, China, October 20, 2026. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
China flags APEC's role as key for a challenged global economy
CHINA
20-10-2026 20:24 HKT
Paul Chan. ISD
Paul Chan urges fiscal prudence, closer cooperation to manage geopolitical, AI risks
FINANCE
20-10-2026 18:15 HKT
Paul Chan. ISD
Predictable policies, transparent rules key to attract investment: Paul Chan
FINANCE
20-10-2026 17:44 HKT
Lan Fo'an
China's Finance Minister calls for Asia-Pacific cooperation amid global economic challenges
FINANCE
20-10-2026 16:36 HKT
Zou and Lee. ISD
HK's Lee meets AIIB chief ahead of APEC finance gathering, eyes deeper ties
FINANCE
19-10-2026 17:22 HKT
Screen glitches and cracked displays plague Apple's iPhone Duo launch
NEWS
21 hours ago
Foreign woman loses over $2m in hotel booking scam as police record nearly $10m in weekly job fraud
NEWS
23-10-2026 20:09 HKT
(File photo)
Govt to unveil ride-hailing licenses and 10,000 vehicle permit scheme in Nov
NEWS
19 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.