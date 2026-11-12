A three-year validity period for proposed teacher practicing certificates is appropriate and aligns with existing professional development and criminal record check cycles, Deputy Secretary for Education Verena Lau Wing-yin said, rejecting calls from secondary school principals to extend the timeframe to five years.

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Her remarks came as Secretary for Education Christine Choi Yuk-lin moved the second reading of the Education (Amendment) Bill 2026 in the Legislative Council on Wednesday. Under the legislation, serving and prospective teachers across publicly funded schools, private schools, international schools, and kindergartens must hold a valid practicing certificate starting September 1, 2028, and renew it every three years.

Speaking in the legislature, Choi noted that public concerns over the existing lifelong teacher registration system prompted the government to review the Education Ordinance to safeguard professional standards, encourage educators to keep abreast of the times, and strengthen teacher management.

The Hong Kong Association of the Heads of Secondary Schools had proposed extending the renewal cycle to five years to moderate the administrative workload, manpower, and financial resources required for both schools and the government.

Writing on the bureau's blog on Wednesday, Lau rejected that proposal, arguing that lengthening the cycle would make it difficult to monitor teachers' professional development progress in a timely manner and fall short of society's and parents' expectations regarding teaching quality in a fast-paced world.

She pointed out that the three-year timeframe aligns with existing school schedules—including the current requirement for 150 hours of continuing professional development (CPD) every three years and comprehensive criminal record checks for registered teachers—and noted that most other professional practicing certificates in Hong Kong carry validity periods of one to three years.

Self-financed courses planned with universities

Under the proposed framework, educators in all schools except tutorial institutions must complete 60 statutory CPD hours within the 36 months preceding their certificate application. Teachers in publicly funded primary and secondary schools must continue to fulfill the existing 150-hour benchmark every three years—comprising the 60 statutory hours alongside 90 extended hours—which Lau stressed neither creates unnecessary hurdles nor increases workload for serving staff.

She revealed that the bureau is in discussions with local teacher-training universities to launch self-financed "designated courses" for former teachers returning to the profession—commonly referred to as holding "frozen licenses"—as well as short-term supply teachers, career changers, and non-local teachers arriving in Hong Kong, helping them satisfy the training requirements.

Authorities are also exploring an electronic platform enabling schools and educators to log and track training progress at any time, alongside developing an integrated online registration and practicing certificate portal to streamline applications, vetting, approval, and issuance with verifiable digital records.