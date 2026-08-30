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NEWS

From tracks to LegCo halls: HK newcomers get rare glimpse inside the city’s heartbeat

NEWS
42 mins ago
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Nineteen overseas talents and their families were taken on a Hong Kong Talent Engage tour of Hong Kong's tram depot and Legislative Council over the weekend, a journey that connected them to the city's past and future. 

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The tour was part of the Office's ongoing drive to connect newcomers with local communities, following a volunteer experience program held during the Tuen Ng Festival.

Conducted in English, the tour started at the Whitty Street Tram Depot, where the participants went behind the scenes of the century‑old trams that have long been the heartbeat of Hong Kong's streets. Beyond observing the trams' manufacturing and maintenance processes, the group was offered photo opportunities and the rare chance to ring the iconic "ding ding" bell. 

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The group then moved to the Legislative Council Complex, where a guided tour through the exhibition area and the Hall of History introduced participants to the Council's composition, functions, and evolution.

Christine, an Irish communications professional who arrived six months ago under the Top Talent Pass Scheme (TTPS), admitted struggling with job hunting due to her lack of Cantonese. After joining an international firm, she sees Cantonese as essential to both her career and her life in Hong Kong, revealing plans to take lessons. 

Speaking about the activity, she expressed gratitude for the opportunity to view Hong Kong from a different angle, noting her interest in how the tram company commercializes its brand, as well as the working processes at LegCo. 

Also attending is David, a German finance professional, who came with his wife and daughter. He said he returned to Hong Kong from Singapore during the pandemic, having already spent four years in the city before his stint abroad. 

He praised the city's East-meets-West culture and convenience, where opportunities are everywhere. And now, with a deeper grasp of its social system, he plans to stay long‑term.

Xu, a TTPS holder from Shanghai, joined the tour with her teenage son after three months of settling in. "The tour was both fun and educational. I hope to join more events and build a social circle here,” she said. 

Director of HKTE Felix Chan Hoi-king said helping talent integrate goes beyond career development but also strengthens their connections to local communities, culture and system. 

Chan stressed the Office's commitment to continuing community tours, cultural events, and volunteer activities to help talents and their families settle down and thrive in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong Talent Engagetram depotLegislative Council

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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