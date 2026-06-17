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New digital education blueprint to introduce AI literacy framework and mandate teacher training

NEWS
46 mins ago
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The Education Bureau has released a new development blueprint for primary and secondary digital education, setting out comprehensive goals to enhance students’ digital literacy, strengthen teacher professionalism, upgrade digital infrastructure and foster cross-sector collaboration. 

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The Blueprint for Digital Education Development in Primary and Secondary Schools outlines four key areas of development, centered on nurturing talent that possesses both digital literacy and humanitarian values. 

Within the current school year, the bureau will establish an AI literacy learning framework to build students’ digital technology knowledge, skills and values.

It also plans to publish a guide on applying AI in education, with a new information and innovative technology curriculum framework for primary schools expected to launch next school year. 

Other core strategies focus on ramping up teacher training to drive digital transformation in education. The government will provide at least 50,000 training slots annually for digital education professional development. 

Starting next school year, teachers will be required to complete at least 30 hours of digital education training within every three-year professional development cycle. All publicly-funded schools must integrate digital education into their school development plans and formulate school-based implementation strategies. 

Four concrete indicators have also been established under the blueprint. At the school level, all primary and secondary schools must set clear school-based timelines for digital education and AI development. 

At the systemic level, authorities will collaborate with various partners to build a major digital learning platform tailored to the local curriculum, while integrating mainland and international educational resources. 

For teachers, the government aims to achieve universal completion of foundational AI literacy training across all primary and secondary school staff, alongside the full implementation of the AI literacy framework. 

The bureau has previously earmarked HK$2 billion under the Quality Education Fund in last year’s Policy Address to promote digital education in schools. It has also disbursed a one-off grant of HK$500,000 to each public school that successfully secured funding under the AI for Empowering Learning and Teaching Funding Programme.

Education BureauAIliteracyframework

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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