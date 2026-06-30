LegCo chief Starry Lee releases video marking eighth legislature’s first six months

Legislative Council president Starry Lee Wai-king released a retrospective video on Tuesday reviewing the legislature’s first six months in office, highlighting lawmakers’ constitutional duties and the collaboration with the government to help draft Hong Kong’s first Five-Year Plan.

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Titled “Upholding Integrity, Innovating, and Forging Ahead in Unity,” Lee noted that the video produced by the Secretariat serves as both a reflection of LegCo’s hard work and a solemn commitment by all lawmakers to the public.

Under the principle of “upholding integrity,” Lee noted that lawmakers have rigorously vetted bills and funding requests with a pragmatic and citizen-centric approach in accordance with the Basic Law.

As of late June, LegCo has passed four bills, reviewed 54 pieces of subsidiary legislation, and approved HK$69.5 billion in public funding.

Lee highlighted “innovation” as a defining feature of the current term, pointing to the historic coordination mechanism established between lawmakers and the SAR government to offer early-stage support for the formulation of the city’s first Five-Year Plan.

Furthermore, legislators have actively advanced their expertise by attending study sessions on national affairs, economic issues, and livelihood matters to ensure they remain adaptable to changing times.

Lee said that LegCo’s spirit of “unity” extends beyond internal cooperation to its deep bonds with the community. Lawmakers have set up numerous district offices across Hong Kong and launched social media channels to better connect with the public.

Through regular district visits and field research, lawmakers have engaged with residents and industry representatives to firmly fulfill their roles as the “spokespersons for public opinions.”

Moving forward, Lee emphasized that all legislators will build upon these early achievements. They remain dedicated to prioritizing the overall interests of the country and Hong Kong, supporting high-quality development for both the nation and the city.

LegCo will continue to respond proactively to public demands, address community needs, and work hand-in-hand with residents to build a better Hong Kong.