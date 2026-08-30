Starry Lee seeks more LegCo debate time ahead of landmark joint Five-Year Plan and Policy Address Release

With Hong Kong preparing for the joint release of its first Five-Year Plan and the annual Policy Address on September 16, Legislative Council President Starry Lee Wai-king is pushing for an extended debate period to allow lawmakers to fully unpack the closely interconnected documents.

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The Legislative Council previously announced that the two motions would be debated concurrently over a three-day session from October 7 to 9. Speaking on the upcoming schedule, Lee emphasized that the joint debate will effectively highlight the synergy between the two major policy blueprints.

She expressed hope for securing more debate time than in previous years to guarantee lawmakers ample opportunity for comprehensive discussion, though specific logistical arrangements have yet to be finalized.

Separately, following the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress passing amendments to allow eligible lawyers from Hong Kong and Macau to practice across cities in the Greater Bay Area starting September 1, Lee—who also serves as a Committee member—welcomed the move.

She noted that the policy demonstrates the central government's strong support for Hong Kong professionals. Lee expects the initiative will encourage more local lawyers to obtain the necessary qualifications, ultimately advancing the nation's broader work in foreign-related legal affairs and international arbitration.

Regarding the revamped Huanggang Port, Lee stressed the importance of the multiple operational drills conducted by the government, and stated that an official commencement date for the port will be announced as soon as the Hong Kong and Shenzhen governments reach a final decision.