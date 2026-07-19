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NEWS

Lawmakers head to Beijing for week-long national affairs study tour

NEWS
2 hours ago
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All members of the Legislative Council departed for Beijing on Sunday morning for a week-long national affairs study and inspection tour, which LegCo President Starry Lee Wai-king said would give lawmakers firsthand insight into national policies and development.

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Lee described the trip as a historic milestone, saying it was the first time since the 1997 handover that the entire legislature had visited the capital together.

She said the delegation had a packed itinerary, including high-level visits to key institutions such as the Hong Kong and Macao Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, as well as a series of specialized seminars.

Lawmakers will also conduct field visits covering cutting-edge sectors such as aerospace and artificial intelligence. A possible meeting with a state leader has yet to be confirmed.

Lee said the visit came at a critical time as Hong Kong seeks new growth opportunities and major development breakthroughs. The tour will also allow lawmakers to learn from the mainland’s latest experience in community-level governance and public services.

She said members hoped to draw on that experience to support the development of the Northern Metropolis and the implementation of Hong Kong’s first Five-Year Plan.

Ronick Chan Chun-ying, chairman of the LegCo House Committee, said that although the mainland’s community-level governance system differed from Hong Kong’s, the visit would help lawmakers better understand national development and carry out their legislative duties more effectively.

He said the shared experience would strengthen teamwork among lawmakers and improve coordination after they returned to Hong Kong.

Legislative Council

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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