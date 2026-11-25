Hong Kong’s Consumer Council has yet to meet its performance targets in handling complaints and inquiries, with one case taking more than three years to resolve, the Audit Commission has found.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

In its latest reports released on Wednesday, the commission said the council received 174,727 complaints between 2021 and 2025. Of the 87,515 cases closed by June this year, 8 percent took more than four months to handle and 2.5 percent took more than six months. The longest-running case lasted 39.8 months.

The council also missed its target of resolving 67 per cent of complaints through conciliation in four of the five years, falling short by between one and five percentage points.

The audit also flagged low utilization at the council’s two service centers in North Point and Tsim Sha Tsui. Last year, they handled 951 complaints and 2,934 inquiries, representing just 3 percent and 6 percent of all cases received, respectively. The Tsim Sha Tsui center averaged 2.3 in-person complaints and 13 visitors a day, while the North Point center averaged 1.6 complaints and 9.2 visitors.

The council also fell short of its budgeted targets for product tests, consumer surveys and in-depth studies between 2021 and 2025. The number of product tests was below target in four of the five years, by one to four tests a year, or 2 to 10 percent. Consumer surveys missed their targets in two years, by one survey each year, while in-depth studies fell short in two years by one and two studies.

The commission also examined 40 procurement exercises worth HK$1.43 million or less, conducted between April 2023 and June this year. In 13 cases, the council invited fewer written quotations or tenders than required under its procurement guidelines.

The Audit Commission recommended that the council reduce processing times for complaints it can pursue, establish clear follow-up procedures for new complaints involving traders on its watchlist, and ensure that product testing and research meet budgeted targets.

The Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development and the Consumer Council’s chief executive both accepted the recommendations.