Renowned Hong Kong writer Lawrence Pun Kwok-ling (潘國靈) died aged 56 after falling from a residential building in North Point on Wednesday morning (Nov 25).

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Police received a report at around 5.25am after a security guard at Kar On House on Cheung Hong Street heard a loud noise and found a man lying unconscious on the road outside The Education University of Hong Kong's North Point Study Centre.

The man sustained multiple fractures and was rushed to Eastern Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 5.53am.

Police reportedly found a suicide note at Pun's flat, indicating that he had been suffering from prolonged illness. He lived alone at Kar On House and had been battling serious health problems in recent years. The case has been referred to the North Point district investigation team.

Pun was a prominent contemporary Hong Kong writer and cultural critic whose works spanned fiction, essays, poetry and urban cultural commentary. His writing explored the city's spaces, memories, emotions and transformations.

He received the Hong Kong Arts Development Council's Artist of the Year Award in Literary Arts in 2011.

Pun was diagnosed with thymoma in early 2023 and underwent open-chest surgery, followed by 27 sessions of radiotherapy. He subsequently developed complications, including facial paralysis, difficulty swallowing and autoimmune disorders. He also experienced balance problems and had to relearn how to walk.

In earlier social media posts, he shared details of his illness, saying that even speaking had become difficult.

Despite his health struggles, Pun continued writing and published his latest essay collection, Ashes of Time, in October. The book reflects on his late mother, childhood, family and three decades of writing.

In a social media post, he described the collection as "probably the last book of my life."