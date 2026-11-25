Hong Kong’s participation in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meetings in Shenzhen has helped the city keep abreast of global developments, strengthen its trade networks and explore new economic opportunities, a senior trade official said.

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Director-General of Trade and Industry Aaron Liu Kong-cheung said Hong Kong played a unique role at the meetings through its dual status as a separate APEC member economy and a special administrative region of China.

Speaking on a radio program Wednesday morning, Liu said participation in APEC also enabled Hong Kong to identify areas for development and cooperation on emerging issues.

He said many member economies had used the APEC platform to hold bilateral meetings, exchange views on issues of mutual concern, deepen understanding and build trust.

Such face-to-face exchanges were particularly important amid rising protectionism and heightened geopolitical tensions, he added.

During the APEC meetings, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu met with leaders of several member economies, taking the opportunity to thank Southeast Asian leaders for their continued support for Hong Kong’s early accession to the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

Liu said the meetings had also enabled Hong Kong to consolidate and expand its economic and trade networks, identify new opportunities and achieve forward-looking outcomes.

Against a challenging international backdrop, Hong Kong would seek to advance practical cooperation, deepen regional economic integration and maximize opportunities for collaboration.

Liu added that Hong Kong would continue to actively participate in APEC affairs, leveraging its strengths as a “super connector” and “super value-adder.”

