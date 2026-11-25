The Independent Commission Against Corruption has launched an education and publicity campaign to promote clean elections as the nomination period for the 2027 Rural Representative Election gets underway.

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Under the theme “Abide by the Rules, Support Clean Elections,” the anti-graft agency will work with police and District Offices to visit villages across Hong Kong, distribute information leaflets and remind candidates and voters of their electoral responsibilities.

The Village Representative Election and Kaifong Representative Election will be held on January 17 and 24 next year, respectively. The nomination period runs from November 24 to December 7.

The ICAC said it would maintain close liaison with the Electoral Affairs Commission, the Department of Justice, the Home Affairs Department and police to ensure the elections are conducted fairly, openly and honestly, and prevent attempts to undermine or manipulate the electoral process.

Taking into account the distinctive nature of rural elections, the commission has arranged for officers to attend election briefings organized by District Offices for the 27 Rural Committees.

It has also organized talks for elderly centers and other organizations in rural areas to explain the provisions of the Elections (Corrupt and Illegal Conduct) Ordinance and raise awareness of potential corruption risks.

Debbie Ly Uyen-g, the ICAC’s program coordinator for clean elections, said the commission was using different channels to reach rural voters.

“In the upcoming Rural Representative Election, the ICAC collaborates with the Police and District Offices to visit villages across various districts, distributing leaflets to electors and emphasising the importance of clean elections,” Ly said.

She added that the commission was also displaying advertisements along MTR lines serving the New Territories, at bus interchanges and ferry piers to reach villagers during their daily commutes.

The ICAC has also produced reference materials for candidates, election agents and voters, covering electoral legislation and requirements for submitting election returns.

A dedicated website has been set up to provide information on electoral regulations and campaign activities.

Members of the public can also contact the ICAC’s Clean Election Enquiry Hotline at 2920 7878 for inquiries.

