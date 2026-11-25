A delivery worker was sentenced on Wednesday to two months in jail, suspended for 18 months, for using a fake overseas license to skip Hong Kong’s driving test.

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The 24-year-old defendant, Falaq-Sher, had earlier pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud.

The court heard that between May 26, 2022, and August 1, 2023, the defendant conspired with others to deceive the Transport Department into granting a license by falsely claiming eligibility for the "direct issue of the Hong Kong full driving license without test”.

In mitigation, the defense cited a positive background report and noted that the defendant was only 19 and had no prior convictions at the time of the offense.

With the defendant having pleaded guilty, shown remorse, and already served 28 days in custody in a case that dragged on for over three years, the defense sought leniency and a suspended sentence.

Magistrate Gary Chu Man-hon stressed the seriousness of the offense but noted that the court had earlier ordered a report from the detention center given the defendant's age, and found him unsuitable because of health problems.

Considering the overall circumstances, Chu accepted that a suspended sentence was appropriate and sentenced him to two months in jail, suspended for 18 months.