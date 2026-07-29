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FINANCE

Hang Seng Index advances nearly 500 points upon market close, Li Auto rises 10pc

FINANCE
3 hours ago

by

Gloria Leung

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Hang Seng Index advanced 497 points at market close on Wednesday, with Li Auto (2015) jumping nearly 10 percent. 

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 497 points, or 1.96 percent, to 25,807 points, delivering HK$312 billion in full day market turnover.

Tech gauge increased 2.84 percent to 4,864 points. 

Consumer cyclical stocks led the gain in the blue chips, with Li Auto rising 9.9 percent. BYD Electronics (0285) and BYD Company (1211) gained 6.13 percent and 4.23 percent, respectively. Geely Auto (0175) rose 6.18 percent and Li Ning (2331) rose 4.52 percent. 

Among the tech heavyweights, Xiaomi (1810) jumped 8.95 percent. Tencent rose 4.29 percent, and Alibaba (9988) gained slightly by rising 1.38 percent. Meituan (3690) rose 2.21 percent and JD.com (9618) increased 1.69 percent. 

Healthcare and biotech stocks also performed well overall, with JD Health (6618), Ali Health (0241), and Hansoh Pharmaceutical (3692) rising 5.37 percent, 4.66 percent, and 3.71 percent, respectively. CSPC Pharmaceutical (1093) also rose 3.18 percent. 

Pop Mart (9992) gained 2.21 percent after reports on its first bakery shop in Singapore. Standard Chartered (2888) rose 3.86 percent after announcing its growing profit results in the first half of 2026, as well as its launch of US$1 billion (HK$7.8 billion) share buyback. 

SMIC (0981) dropped 2.75 percent and Lenovo (0992) fell 1.88 percent. While Laopu Gold (6181) extended its losses by falling 4.83 percent. 

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index went up by 15 points, or 0.4 percent, to 3,828 point. The Shenzhen Stock Exchange Composite Index rose 1.1 percent to 13,658 points.

 

Hong KongHang Seng IndexHSItechSSESZSEPop MartStandard Chartered

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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