Three women in court over Kwun Tong mall fight involving slapped girl

Three women appeared in Kwun Tong Magistrates' Courts on Thursday over a fight at apm shopping mall in Kwun Tong, where a 5-year-old girl was slapped.

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No plea was taken, and the principal magistrate adjourned the case to November 5.

All three defendants were granted HK$5,000 bail each and barred from entering apm mall. The girl’s 34-year-old mainland mother was also ordered not to leave Hong Kong.

The trio were charged with fighting in a public place following a dispute over minor matters in the mall's atrium on August 26. One defendant, 68, faces an additional charge of common assault for allegedly striking the child with her hand, leaving her face red and swollen.

The court heard that the 34-year-old mother had initially reported being attacked to the police.