logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Three women in court over Kwun Tong mall fight involving slapped girl

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

Three women appeared in Kwun Tong Magistrates' Courts on Thursday over a fight at apm shopping mall in Kwun Tong, where a 5-year-old girl was slapped.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

No plea was taken, and the principal magistrate adjourned the case to November 5.

All three defendants were granted HK$5,000 bail each and barred from entering apm mall. The girl’s 34-year-old mainland mother was also ordered not to leave Hong Kong.

The trio were charged with fighting in a public place following a dispute over minor matters in the mall's atrium on August 26. One defendant, 68, faces an additional charge of common assault for allegedly striking the child with her hand, leaving her face red and swollen.

The court heard that the 34-year-old mother had initially reported being attacked to the police.

 

Kwun Tong Magistrates' Courtapm

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
(Online photo)
Kwun Tong mall playground squabbles land three women in custody
NEWS
27-08-2026 13:59 HKT
Man loses nearly $300,000 to fake SF Express customer service scam
NEWS
47 mins ago
John Lee leads top officials in marking 81st anniversary of victory in War of Resistance
NEWS
2 hours ago
T1 signal stays in force as Saudel approaches Pearl River Delta
NEWS
2 hours ago
HKSTP unveils multi-pillar roadmap to drive global I&T growth at 25th anniversary launch
Man dies after collapsing at Cheung Sha Wan Wholesale Fish Market office
NEWS
6 hours ago
Morning Recap - September 3, 2026
NEWS
6 hours ago
Yuen Long police anti-vice op nets 31 mainland women
NEWS
6 hours ago
Man trapped between cars in Tai Kok Tsui collision, taxi driver arrested for dangerous driving
NEWS
7 hours ago
CityU Ocamp photos surface showing students with bruises, red marks; disciplinary probe underway
NEWS
7 hours ago
Veteran actor and dancer Lau Siu-ming dies at 94
NEWS
12 hours ago
source: online
Angela Stanton faces controversy over mainland makeup artist’s alleged illegal work at Miss Hong Kong final
ENTERTAINMENT
02-09-2026 13:07 HKT
Mainland man arrested for alleged in-flight theft on HK Express flight from Bangkok
NEWS
02-09-2026 04:30 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.