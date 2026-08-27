Kwun Tong mall playground squabbles land three women in custody

A playful afternoon at a Kwun Tong shopping mall took a violent turn after a child was slapped, leaving three people injured and three under arrest.

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The incident occurred around 4.44pm yesterday at APM Mall's summer sports-themed exhibition. A 68-year-old grandmother, Leung, and her 34-year-old daughter, Ng, were accompanying Ng's son to the exhibition, while a 34-year-old woman, Tsui, had brought her 5-year-old daughter.

Sources said the dispute started with the children squabbling over a basketball, before the adults escalated the verbal clash into a brawl.

Circulating footage captured Tsui slapping Leung across the face during the heated exchange, while another clip showed Leung allegedly slapping the 5-year-old girl in retaliation.

In the video it appears Leung lost her temper, slapping the 5-year-old girl and knocking her onto the floor amid the chaos. It is understood that the child sustained a swollen right cheek.

Meanwhile, Tsui sustained redness around her eye, and Ng had red marks on her left face. All of them were sent to the United Hospital for treatment and the trio involved in the brawl were all arrested.

The case has been handed over to the Kwun Tong Police District Criminal Division for follow-up.

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Sources said the dispute started with the children squabbling over a basketball ball, with their parents escalating the verbal clash into a brawl.

Circulating footage captured Leung slapping the girl, while another video showed Tsui allegedly slapping Leung across the face during the heated exchange before that.

In the chaos, Leung lost her temper and slapped the 5-year-old girl onto the floor. It is understood that the child was left with a swollen right cheek.

Meanwhile, Tsui sustained redness around her eye, and Ng had red marks on her left face. All of them were sent to the United Hospital for treatment. The trio involved in the brawl were all arrested.

The case has been handed over to the Kwun Tong Police District Criminal Division for follow-up.