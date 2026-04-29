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NEWS

Labubu-themed refrigerator fetches 90,000 yuan on resale market, 15-fold of retail price

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Resale prices for a limited edition Labubu-themed refrigerator have skyrocketed to 15 times the original retail price, as anticipation builds ahead of the product's official launch.

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Pop Mart International revealed that its "The Monsters" refrigerators will officially go on sale Thursday (Apr 30) at 10pm, priced at 5,999 yuan (about HK$6,900). However, by Wednesday, listings on the resale market had already surpassed 92,000 yuan.

The limited-edition refrigerators come in two models—"Home" and "House of the Monsters"—with only 999 units of each available worldwide, each featuring a unique serial number.

Reservations for the two models have already topped 37,000, highlighting the extraordinary interest among consumers.

Pop Mart founder and CEO Wang Ning stated the company aims to expand its intellectual property beyond toys, with plans to move into fashion, theme parks, films, and other lifestyle sectors as part of a broad brand ecosystem.

Upcoming lifestyle products from Pop Mart are expected to include coffee machines, electric toothbrushes, and hair dryers.

LabubuPop Martrefrigeratorlimited edition

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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