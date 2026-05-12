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FINANCE

Pop Mart Q1 revenue jumps up to 80pc with China operations doubling

FINANCE
32 mins ago

by

Zhou Yiru

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People visit Pop Mart's flagship store in Shanghai, China June 13, 2025. REUTERS
People visit Pop Mart's flagship store in Shanghai, China June 13, 2025. REUTERS

Pop Mart International (9992) announced its overall revenue for the first quarter of 2026 surged by 75 to 80 percent year-on-year, with revenue in China increasing by 100 percent to 105 percent year-on-year.

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In the China market, revenue from offline channels grew by 75 to 80 percent, while online channels saw a more explosive growth of 150 to 155 percent compared to the same period last year.

The group’s international expansion maintained strong momentum, with revenue from Europe and other regions climbing 60 to 65 percent, followed by a 55 to 60 percent increase in the Americas, and a 25 to 30 percent rise in the Asia-Pacific region excluding China.

Wang Ning, founder and chief executive of Pop Mart International, said at the results conference in March that last year was a year of super-rapid growth, and he hopes that the group will move toward linear and healthy growth, aiming for a growth rate of no less than 20 percent this year.

 

Pop MartWang Ning

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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