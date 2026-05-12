Pop Mart Q1 revenue jumps up to 80pc with China operations doubling

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With Pop Mart, a 'doll-raising' craze takes over China
28-04-2026 09:54 HKT
Pop Mart and Sony team up for Labubu film to expand viral toy's reach
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Pop Mart shares up to over 8pc after strong annual meeting update
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Pop Mart teams up with HONOR to launch first art toy phone
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China's Pop Mart expands supply chain amid global push
06-01-2026 17:38 HKT
Mother's Day dining revenue drops $50m, expert says
11-05-2026 13:30 HKT
Hong Kong’s iconic Lamma Winds decommissioned after two decades
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