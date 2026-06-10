Pop Mart dismisses Labubu reliance fears as US diverse sale hit 50pc

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Pop Mart Q1 revenue jumps up to 80pc with China operations doubling
12-05-2026 19:40 HKT
With Pop Mart, a 'doll-raising' craze takes over China
28-04-2026 09:54 HKT
Pop Mart and Sony team up for Labubu film to expand viral toy's reach
19-03-2026 12:02 HKT
Pop Mart shares up to over 8pc after strong annual meeting update
09-02-2026 15:34 HKT
Pop Mart teams up with HONOR to launch first art toy phone
12-01-2026 17:32 HKT
China's Pop Mart expands supply chain amid global push
06-01-2026 17:38 HKT
Bowie Woo, 94, sets Guinness World Record at star-studded concert
08-06-2026 18:03 HKT
HK launches $50m 'AI for All' campaign to benefit 50,000 residents
08-06-2026 21:22 HKT