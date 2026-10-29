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HONG KONG
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NEWS

Former housing chief Winnie Ho accepts political responsibility for Wang Fuk Court fire

NEWS
26 mins ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

Former Secretary for Housing Winnie Ho Wing-yin said she accepted political responsibility for the Wang Fuk Court fire, expressing hope that the victims may rest in peace and that their families find comfort and the strength to move forward.

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In a statement issued Thursday, Ho said Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu met with her on Wednesday, when she submitted her resignation. Lee accepted her resignation, she said.

Ho said the government’s planned major reforms to address the issues exposed by the fatal blaze demonstrated its determination to tackle complex, deep-rooted, and long-standing problems. 

She expressed confidence that the administration would work collaboratively to achieve fundamental change and make Hong Kong safer and more stable.

Reflecting on her tenure, which began on July 1, 2022, Ho said she was honored to have worked with the Housing Bureau team to tackle the city’s entrenched housing challenges. 

She highlighted key milestones, including the rapid rollout of Light Public Housing, initiatives to reduce public housing waiting times, the introduction of the basic housing unit standard, crackdowns on tenancy abuse, and advancements in construction technology.

Ho extended her gratitude to the central government, the chief executive, and the wider administration for their trust and support throughout her term. 

She urged civil servants to continue pressing ahead, keep residents’ well-being at the core of their service, and take pride in serving the public.

Winnie HoWang Fuk Court

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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