Park Central shopping mall in Tseung Kwan O has partnered with Singaporean indoor edutainment brand Kiztopia for the first time this holiday season, unveiling an expansive inflatable athletic playground called Christmas Jungle Adventure to entertain families and young fitness enthusiasts throughout the winter festivities.

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Running from November 24, 2026, through January 3, 2027, the seasonal attraction transforms the ground-floor atrium into a vibrant winter wonderland. Designed around the concept of obstacle race training, the event invites children to test their agility, physical coordination, and courage across a series of timed challenges alongside beloved character mascots dressed in festive winter clothing.

Massive inflatable U-shaped course tests young challengers

The centerpiece of the installation is Kiztopia’s first obstacle-training-themed inflatable setup, featuring a dual-lane U-shaped course spanning over 50 meters in length. Young participants can choose to compete against the clock in individual time trials or challenge friends and siblings in head-to-head sprint races.

Along the course, life-sized displays of Kiztopia characters, including Tiger, Eli, Happy, Mark, Honey, Drago, Raby, and Bell appear in seasonal winter outfits, joined by Santa-themed Nutcrackers and festive holiday installations such as Christmas trees, reindeer, and oversized candy props. After completing the run, children can step onto a winners' podium for commemorative photos.

Six themed zones engineered for balance and speed

The athletic course incorporates six consecutive fitness obstacles engineered to challenge different physical attributes while maintaining safety through inflatable cushioning.

Challengers begin at the Snowy Tyre Course, which adapts professional athletic stepping drills into inflatable tires to test footwork cadence, spatial awareness, and lower-body explosive power. Participants then advance to the Nutcracker Speed Dash, scrambling over an incline before navigating through a ball pit filled with giant red and green spheres that demand core strength and whole-body balance.

The adventure continues into the Snowdrift Maze, where children rely on spatial navigation and visual tracking to weave through snowy trees and obstacle trunks toward the exit. From there, they cross the Suspended Candy Path, stepping across colorful elevated blocks that test stability and forward momentum.

Challengers then climb to the summit of the Festive Twin-Track Slide, a steep descent standing nearly four meters tall framed by holiday decorations, before finishing at the Sled Balance Beam, a winding raised walkway that requires poise, steady pacing, and concentration to reach the final buzzer.

Admission details, competitive races, and festive rewards

Open daily from noon until 8pm, admission tickets are priced at HK$28 per ten-minute session, which grants entry to one child aged 12 or below accompanied by one adult aged 18 or above, with additional adult passes available for HK$10.

Members of the mall’s loyalty program, The Point, can redeem a complimentary session ticket by spending a cumulative HK$800 or more via electronic payment on the same day across participating merchants, subject to a daily quota of 200 passes distributed on a first-come, first-served basis at the atrium counter.

The venue will also stage two dedicated Christmas Jungle Adventure challenge tournaments on November 29 and Christmas Day, December 25, between 3pm and 5pm.

Loyalty program members who make a single electronic purchase of HK$100 or more can register via the mobile application to enter the races, with gifts awarded to competitors who finish within the designated target time.

In addition, all ticket holders will receive complimentary vouchers, including a buy-one-get-one-free single admission pass to Kiztopia and fashion retail cash coupons.