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NEWS

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort welcomes long term growth support under Five-Year Plan

NEWS
42 mins ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort (HKDL) welcomed the government’s support for the resort's long term development and its role as a key tourism asset and international destination, following the release of the First Five Year-Plan on Wednesday.

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The resort stated that it has continued to evolve through new and enhanced experiences that create lasting memories for guests from Hong Kong, the Greater Bay Area, and around the world.

A number of new experiences and development projects remain underway, further strengthening the resort’s appeal and competitiveness.
  
"We look forward to continued dialogue between the resort’s two shareholders on the future of the resort, exploring opportunities that support long term growth and tourism development while bringing more high quality Disney experiences to guests," the resort said.

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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