logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

RTHK senior news editor sentenced to 160 hours of community service over upskirting

NEWS
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo

A 57-year-old assistant chief assignment editor for Radio Television Hong Kong was sentenced to 160 hours of community service at West Kowloon Magistrates' Court today after pleading guilty to filming up a woman's skirt.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Chong Tak-yin was caught red-handed by patrolling officers on Tung Choi Street in Mong Kok on November 14 last year. Police noticed Chong acting suspiciously while following a woman wearing a brown skirt, holding his mobile phone at a 45-degree angle beneath her. Officers intercepted him and found a 17-second video showing the victim's underwear.

Under caution, Chong admitted to acting out of sexual impulse, begging for a second chance.

Magistrate Jeffrey Sze Cho-yiu accepted the positive probation and community service reports, which noted that Chong comes from a stable family, holds a good work record, and presents a low risk of reoffending. Chong showed genuine remorse and actively sought professional psychological help following the single incident.

Chong Tak-yinRTHK

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
HKU's automatic robot (left) and CUHK's automatic robot (right)
Robocon returns with a Kung Fu twist on home soil
NEWS
20-08-2026 06:00 HKT
RTHK signs MOU with Malaysia to deepen media ties and co-produce cultural program
NEWS
05-03-2026 19:13 HKT
'Eyes and ears everywhere' hotline
NEWS
30-10-2020 00:00 HKT
Hainan-Wenchang space hub looks beyond rockets to research boost from HK
NEWS
22 mins ago
Young knitwear designers to hit the CENTRESTAGE runway
NEWS
23 mins ago
A screenshot from a Facebook video posted by Yuen Long District Councillor Chan Ka-fai shows the scene of the accident.
Driver flees scene after car hits water barriers and flips upside down in Tin Shui Wai
NEWS
3 hours ago
Complaints rise over domestic helpers disclosing employer data to lenders.
Privacy watchdog urges reporting of helper data abuse
NEWS
3 hours ago
Morning Recap - August 26, 2026
NEWS
8 hours ago
Multi-agency drill at new Huanggang port tests cross-border ambulance patient transfer
NEWS
10 hours ago
Customs seizes $5m worth of ketamine at HK airport, arrests woman in Kwun Tong
NEWS
10 hours ago
(Online photo)
Sham Shui Po shop owner’s narrow escape sparks warning for MTR station traders
SOCIAL BUZZ
21 hours ago
logo
Over 50 evacuated as fire in Causeway Bay disrupts traffic and trams
NEWS
25-08-2026 12:58 HKT
Taxi stuck sideways in narrow Central alley
SOCIAL BUZZ
24-08-2026 15:55 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.