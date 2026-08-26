RTHK senior news editor sentenced to 160 hours of community service over upskirting

A 57-year-old assistant chief assignment editor for Radio Television Hong Kong was sentenced to 160 hours of community service at West Kowloon Magistrates' Court today after pleading guilty to filming up a woman's skirt.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Chong Tak-yin was caught red-handed by patrolling officers on Tung Choi Street in Mong Kok on November 14 last year. Police noticed Chong acting suspiciously while following a woman wearing a brown skirt, holding his mobile phone at a 45-degree angle beneath her. Officers intercepted him and found a 17-second video showing the victim's underwear.

Under caution, Chong admitted to acting out of sexual impulse, begging for a second chance.

Magistrate Jeffrey Sze Cho-yiu accepted the positive probation and community service reports, which noted that Chong comes from a stable family, holds a good work record, and presents a low risk of reoffending. Chong showed genuine remorse and actively sought professional psychological help following the single incident.