Beijing’s top office on Hong Kong affairs has praised the smooth conclusion of the Election Committee Subsector Ordinary Elections, saying the polls demonstrated a new outlook for high-quality democracy suited to the city’s realities.

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The Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council said the election, held yesterday, was the second of its kind since Hong Kong’s electoral system was revamped, further proving the system’s superiority and maturity.

The Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council.

The office said the polls once again highlighted the system’s broad representation, political inclusiveness, balanced participation and fair competition, achieving the goal of selecting the wise and the capable.

It noted that the successful election has reinforced confidence in advancing democratic development tailored to the city’s actual conditions.

Stressing the Election Committee’s vital role in Hong Kong’s political structure, the office urged incoming members to stay true to their commitment to loving the country and Hong Kong, while steadfastly upholding the “one country, two systems” principle.

Members were also called upon to exercise their democratic rights responsibly and rally all sectors of society to support the chief executive and the government in administering the city in accordance with the law.

The office added that the new committee should help enhance governance efficacy, implement Hong Kong’s First Five-Year Plan, and drive the city’s deeper integration into national development.

The Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in Hong Kong.

Separately, the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in Hong Kong said the election fully implemented the “patriots administering Hong Kong” principle, marking another key step in developing democracy with Hong Kong characteristics.

Noting that the polls took place ahead of the 30th anniversary of Hong Kong’s handover and following the rollout of its First Five-Year Plan, the liaison office said the incoming committee’s term aligns with the plan’s implementation, giving members a vital mission to help turn blueprints into reality.

It also highlighted that 31 subsectors were contested, with overall turnout reaching a record high of 98.79 percent.