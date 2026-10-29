John Lee leads officials in public apology as Wang Fuk Court fire report released, Housing Secretary resigns

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu led the government's principal officials in bowing and apologizing to the public over the tragic Wang Fuk Court fire in Tai Po that resulted in 168 deaths.

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In the press conference that revealed the report of the Independent Committee in relation to the fire, Lee expressed the government’s deep sorrow over the tragedy.

Lee noted that the Housing Bureau was involved in the incident. Although Secretary for Housing Winnie Ho Wing-yin was not personally implicated, she has resigned to take political responsibility. Effective immediately, her duties will be handled by Deputy Financial Secretary Michael Wong Wai-lun, who will serve concurrently as Secretary for Housing.

Winnie Ho Wing-yin (File Photo)

The report, submitted to the Chief Executive last week, is said to be a comprehensive document spanning hundreds of pages and over ten chapters.

The government also planned to criminalize bid-rigging in building maintenance, overhaul building maintenance projects, raise the cap on fines for violations and set up a task force to review all the procedures concerned.

The government will also follow up on three key areas–criminal investigations, administrative accountability under the new Heads of Department (HoD) Accountability System, and political accountability over the fire incident.