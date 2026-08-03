Triad leader charged with murder over fatal Tsim Sha Tsui bar attack

A 40-year-old triad leader known as "Left Mouth" has been charged with murder, and a 52-year-old man with assisting an offender, in connection with the fatal assault on a businessman at a Tsim Sha Tsui bar last week, police said on Monday.

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The case will be heard at Kowloon City Magistrates' Courts on Tuesday.

The victim, 32-year-old Issac Yeung, was attacked during a birthday party at a bar on Cameron Road in the early hours of July 26 after an altercation with a neighbouring table of triad members from the Wo Shing Wo group. He suffered severe head injuries and was hospitalised for six days before being pronounced dead on July 31.

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A total of 12 people have been arrested. Six others have previously been charged with murder and assisting an offender, with their cases already heard in court. The remaining suspects have been released on bail and must report back to police in late August.

Police are still searching for another triad leader, known as "Wai-Kin," who remains at large. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Kowloon West regional anti-triad unit at 3661 8361.