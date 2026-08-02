Wanted triad leader turns himself in over fatal Tsim Sha Tsui bar attack: sources

A triad leader has turned himself in over the weekend after a deadly bar assault in Tsim Sha Tsui, bringing the total arrests to 12, according to sources.

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The incident occurred in the early hours of last Sunday when an altercation broke out between victim Issac Yeung, 32, and a neighboring table of triad members during a birthday party at a bar on Cameron Road.

Reports indicated that the attack on Yeung lasted around 30 seconds, leaving him in critical care and requiring two brain surgeries. Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead last Friday morning.

Police had earlier arrested nine people on suspicion of murder and wounding, with three of them scheduled to appear at the Kowloon City Magistrates' Courts.

An anti-triad operation was also launched to hunt the key suspects linked to the triad organization.

The authorities confirmed on Sunday that three additional suspects had been taken into custody between July 31 and August 1 in the Tsim Sha Tsui and Yuen Long areas, including a 40-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder and two others, aged 36 and 52, detained on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Sources suggested that the 40-year-old suspect turned himself in on Saturday (Aug 1) evening, while a manhunt continues for a 30-year-old suspect.

Police appealed to the public for information, and anyone with details is urged to contact the Regional Anti-triad Unit of Kowloon West at 3661 8361 or 3661 8353.

It is understood the late entrepreneur was known as a beauty industry magician for his consultancy work, turning struggling beauty parlors into profitable businesses through his consultancy.

The investigation is ongoing.