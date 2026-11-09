Temperatures drop to autumn low of 23.2 degrees

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T3 signal to be hoisted on Mon evening as Fengshen approaches
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Morning Recap - November 9, 2026
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Hong Kong temperatures to drop 9 degrees as strong cold front arrives Mon
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