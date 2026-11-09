Temperatures drop to autumn low of 23.2 degrees

Hong Kong recorded its lowest temperature this autumn at 23.2 degrees Celsius this morning, with regional temperatures generally dropping by about two degrees compared to yesterday.

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The Hong Kong Observatory stated that an intense northeast monsoon associated with a cold front is affecting the coast of Guangdong, bringing cooler and windy conditions to the territory.

Temperatures are expected to fall further tonight, reaching around 19 degrees in urban areas.

The minimum temperature in urban areas will plunge to approximately 16 degrees tomorrow morning, while districts in the New Territories will be one to two degrees lower.

The weather will remain rather cool in the New Territories on Wednesday morning, with a significant temperature difference between day and night.

The Observatory has reminded the public to stay tuned to the weather changes and keep warm.