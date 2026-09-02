logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

HKO warns of uncertainty as Saudel makes ‘uncommon' yet not unprecedented’ comeback

NEWS
40 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

The re-intensification of Tropical Cyclone Saudel is "uncommon but not unprecedented," said the Hong Kong Observatory's Senior Scientific Officer Kok Mang-hin, warning that its intensity remains uncertain. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

His remarks came as Saudel made an unexpected return as a tropical depression on Monday after making landfall in Zhejiang and weakening into a low-pressure area.

Speaking on a radio program on Wednesday, Kok explained that Saudel regained strength because the system did not fully dissipate after making landfall in Southern China. 

When the remnant cloud bands reached the southeastern coast of Hainan, the system reabsorbed oceanic energy with abundant moisture, allowing convection to regenerate.

Although it is uncommon for a tropical cyclone to strengthen at sea after moving inland, Kok said it is not unprecedented, citing Typhoon Son-tinh in 2018, which re-intensified into a tropical depression after crossing Vietnam and Laos. 

Yet, Saudel's unexpected track also prompted former Observatory director Lam Chiu-ying to describe it as "bizarre" in a social media post last night, saying he could not recall a similar storm in his 50-year meteorological career. 

When asked if climate change contributed to Saudel’s intensification, Kok clarified the development of a tropical cyclone is largely influenced by nearby weather systems and atmospheric conditions. 

“Even a weakening system is possible to regain its strength given favorable factors,” he added. 

Regarding Saudel’s path, Kok expects the system to linger over the northeastern part of the South China Sea tonight through tomorrow.

He added the storm has a higher chance of turning westward, skirting the coast of eastern Guangdong, and edging closer to the Pearl River Estuary around Friday to Saturday. 

However, Kok warned that Saudel's intensity remains highly uncertain and will depend largely on its track near the eastern coast of Guangdong. 

"If the system moves closer to land, frictional effects with terrain would weaken the system. Vice versa, if it remains over water longer, it would weaken more slowly with the oceanic energy nearby," he said. 

He added the issuance of the Strong Wind Signal No. 3 during the weekend would depend on Saudel's distance and intensity as it passes the Guangdong coast, urging residents to stay tuned to the latest weather information.

ObservatorySaudel

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
(File photo)
T1 signal to remain in force until 6pm as Saudel drenches HK
NEWS
01-09-2026 13:17 HKT
Hong Kong may face Standby Signal No. 1 as remnant of Typhoon Saudel approaches
NEWS
31-08-2026 10:55 HKT
(File photo)
Stormy school week ahead as low‑pressure system takes a rare track
NEWS
30-08-2026 13:59 HKT
(File photo)
Soggy start for new school year as Typhoon Saudel edges toward southern China
NEWS
25-08-2026 13:43 HKT
Observatory warns heavy rain set to hit HK within hours
NEWS
17-08-2026 13:04 HKT
HK swaps scorching sun for a rainy week, possible typhoon ahead
NEWS
12-08-2026 15:08 HKT
Scorching conditions in HK to moderate later this week
NEWS
10-08-2026 13:04 HKT
Intense thunderstorms and violent gusts batter HK
NEWS
15-06-2026 13:33 HKT
(Online photo)
Observatory faces backlash over soaked students under Amber warning 
NEWS
21-05-2026 16:11 HKT
Heavy thundery showers to impact HK in next couple of hours: Observatory
NEWS
14-05-2026 12:20 HKT
Mainland man arrested for alleged in-flight theft on HK Express flight from Bangkok
NEWS
14 hours ago
(File photo)
HKU medicine stresses Cantonese remains mandatory despite eased entry rule
NEWS
01-09-2026 19:10 HKT
The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
China applies 20pc income tax to foreigners' dividends, bonuses from foreign enterprises
FINANCE
01-09-2026 16:38 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.