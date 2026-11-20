Hong Kong shoppers and Disney fans will soon be able to step into a sweet new holiday experience as Stitch debuts in a mint chocolate look for the first time in the city. From November 21, 2026, through January 3, 2027, MOKO in Mong Kok is hosting the Disney Stitch, Mickey & Friends Mint Chocolate Celebration, turning its MTR level atrium into a dessert-themed winter amusement park.

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Five fairy-tale photo spots across the atrium

Visitors exploring the celebration will find five themed photo installations designed around mint and chocolate motifs. Towering nearly seven meters high at the center of the atrium is the Flowing Mint Chocolate Carousel Christmas Tree, built with a 360-degree panoramic carousel structure, layered mint chocolate glaze effects, festive lighting, and a Stitch figure wearing a vintage top hat peeking out from a gift box. Below it, a dedicated seating area lets guests pose with Stitch and Angel figures.

Overhead, the Soaring Fantasy Cross-Floor Roller Coaster swoops down from the L1 level into the atrium along a sweeping track accented with starlight and frosting details, complete with Stitch and Friends character standees. Guests can take wide-angle shots from the atrium floor or get closer to the roller coaster platform on L1 for layered photos.

Three additional installations round out the displays. The French Cupcake Ferris Wheel turns Ferris wheel gondolas into pink French cupcakes featuring Stitch in a chocolate cookie outfit, Angel in a front-row seat, and a hidden photo spot behind the wheel showing Angel dressed as a maid making cupcakes for Stitch.

The Stitch Coffee Cup Romance centers on a giant spinning coffee cup with Stitch holding a sweet treat and Angel cookies perched on the rim beside an interactive coffee cup area.

Meanwhile, the Chocolate Cookie Gift Train arrives with a cookie-and-chocolate locomotive, pastel candy trim, and cars stacked with Christmas gift boxes and giant mint chocolates alongside a retro station sign.

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Pop-up stores, DIY workshops, and member perks

Alongside the displays, the Winter Merchandise Treasure Trove pop-up store runs from November 21, 2026, to January 3, 2027, featuring more than 300 Disney items, including over 50 new Hong Kong-exclusive mint chocolate Stitch and Christmas merchandise pieces.

Highlights include blind boxes and blind bags, plush totes, cushions, blankets, chocolate-block stress-relief keychains, a Stitch double-walled glass with chocolate set that reveals hidden character designs with warm drinks, and a mint chocolate Stitch rickshaw figure incorporating local Hong Kong elements.

Shoppers spending HK$500 or more in a single transaction at the pop-up store can receive a limited-edition Stitch chocolate shopping bag while stocks last.

The pop-up also features four interactive activities, including DIY stations where guests can assemble a keepsake chocolate wooden box with Stitch, Chip 'n' Dale charms, and magnets or craft a custom Christmas wreath. Visitors can also try a Snapio photo booth offering themed frames—including an oversized XL frame—and browse a gachapon zone stocked with capsule machines imported from Japan.

The Point members who make eligible electronic payments after noon at participating instant-earn merchants can redeem limited-edition items while supplies last. Spending HK100 unlocks a set of two mint chocolate special-edition Christmas postcards with a quota of 2,000 sets, while spending HK2,500 allows members to choose between a plush velvet mirror with a quota of 150 and a winter insulated tumbler with a quota of 350.