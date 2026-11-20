Calvin Chan Ka-wai, chairman and chief executive officer of CATALO Natural Health Science Group, was elected president of the 44th General Committee of the Chinese Manufacturers' Association of Hong Kong (CMA) on November 20, 2026. He will officially take office on January 1, 2027, succeeding current president Dr. Wingco Lo, whose term concludes on December 31, 2026.

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Experience in industry leadership and public service

Chan currently serves as a CMA vice president, chairman of the association's Sustainable Development and New Industrialisation Committee, and chairman of the Hong Kong Brand Development Council.

He joined the CMA Youth Committee in 2008 and went on to serve as a general committee member, an executive committee member, and vice president of the 42nd General Committee, where he also chaired the International Affairs Committee.

He holds a business administration degree with a specialization in finance from the University of Southern California and is a Fellow of CPA Australia. Outside the CMA, Chan sits on several advisory and public bodies, including the Advisory Committee on Tax Policy, the Committee on Innovation, Technology and Industry Development, the Trade and Industry Advisory Board, the Competition Commission (where he chairs the Staff Committee), the Minimum Wage Commission, and the Business Facilitation Advisory Committee, in addition to serving as a director of the Hong Kong Design Centre.

He is also a member of the Tianjin Municipal Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and the HKSAR Election Committee, a court member of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, a voting member of The Hong Kong Jockey Club, honorary president of the Hong Kong Health Food Association, an executive committee member of the Hong Kong Retail Management Association, and a mentor for City University of Hong Kong's HK Tech 300 entrepreneurship programme.

Chan received the Medal of Honour from the HKSAR Government in 2020 and was appointed a Justice of the Peace in 2026. His other honors include the Young Industrialist Awards of Hong Kong, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Outstanding Young Entrepreneur Award, and recognition in Forbes China's GBA ESG Entrepreneur 30.

Priorities for business transformation and regional growth

Outgoing president Dr. Wingco Lo congratulated Chan and the incoming General Committee, expressing hope that the new team will build on the CMA's solid foundation to pursue innovation, unite the business sector, and make greater contributions to Hong Kong's economic development.

Chan noted that the CMA has supported Hong Kong's business community for more than 90 years and said he looks forward to working with the incoming General Committee and Secretariat to uphold the association's pragmatic and enterprising tradition while bringing fresh thinking to help businesses overcome growth barriers.

Viewing the period of the nation's 15th Five-Year Plan as a pivotal stage for Hong Kong's economic transformation and industrial development, he plans to draw on his background in brand building and advanced manufacturing to align CMA initiatives with national and Hong Kong medium- and long-term blueprints and strengthen policy advocacy for the sector.

On business support, Chan indicated that the CMA will use its strengths in testing and certification, standards development, and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices to assist industrial upgrading and green transformation.

To help enterprises expand overseas, the association plans to organize new exhibitions, boost brand promotion, and expand international networks, while applying artificial intelligence and digital tools to improve member services.

Chan also emphasized rallying the business community to participate in developing the Northern Metropolis and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, connecting Hong Kong's research capabilities and professional services with regional manufacturing strengths to nurture new quality productive forces and make the most of Hong Kong's advantages of national backing and global connectivity.