Hong Kong plans to impose a recycling levy of HK$6 per kilogram on electric vehicle (EV) battery suppliers from 2028, with the rate gradually increasing to HK$30 per kg by 2043.

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The Environmental Protection Department (EPD) said on Friday (Nov 20) that the proposed producer responsibility scheme would follow the "polluter pays" principle, requiring suppliers to pay the levy based on battery weight before distributing new vehicles or batteries.

For a typical private car with a 500kg battery, the initial levy would amount to HK$3,000 in 2028. It would rise by HK$800 annually, reaching HK$15,000 in 2043.

An EPD spokesman said the initial rate was set below the actual recycling cost of HK$10,000 to HK$12,000 per retired battery to allow the market to adapt gradually as the volume of batteries requiring treatment increases.

The levy and payments to recyclers would be reviewed annually, taking into account treatment costs and the market value of recovered materials, including recycled black mass.

Under the proposed scheme, EV owners would be entitled to one free battery collection and recycling service when replacing their batteries or scrapping their vehicles, regardless of when their vehicles were purchased.

More than 180,000 EVs already distributed before the scheme takes effect would be exempt from the levy but would also be covered by the free recycling service.

Retired batteries would be sent to approved recyclers to be processed into recycled black mass, which contains valuable metals such as lithium, copper and cobalt, or converted into batteries for second-life applications.

Owners who replace their batteries in mainland China would also be able to transfer their free recycling entitlement to the replacement battery, provided they submit a declaration form, the new battery's identification number and supporting documents to the EPD within 30 days of returning to Hong Kong.

The government plans to submit amendments to the Product Eco-responsibility Ordinance and the Waste Disposal Ordinance to the Legislative Council in 2027. A preparation period of three to six months is planned for 2028, with the scheme expected to be fully implemented in 2029.

The proposed rules would also introduce a battery tracking system covering sales, replacement, scrapping, collection and recycling. Suppliers, scheme operators, vehicle maintenance workshops and vehicle scrapyards would be required to submit declarations on battery movements, while facilities dismantling EVs would need the relevant waste disposal licences.

EV owners who fail to declare battery replacements as required could lose their free recycling entitlement and face a fine of up to HK$10,000. Suppliers that fail to fulfil their statutory recycling responsibilities could face a maximum fine of HK$100,000.

The EPD estimated that the scheme could generate HK$66 million in additional economic value for Hong Kong and create more than 120 full-time jobs in its initial stage.

Asked whether suppliers might pass the levy on to consumers through higher vehicle prices, an EPD spokesman said this would be subject to market competition, as suppliers would be legally responsible for paying the levy.

On whether the two existing EV battery recycling facilities could handle the projected increase in retired batteries, the spokesman said their capacity was sufficient to meet demand.