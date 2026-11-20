The former husband of 28-year-old Hong Kong socialite Abby Choi told the High Court on Friday that he returned from a cigarette break to find her collapsed and bleeding from the head inside a vehicle, marking his second day on the witness stand as the high-profile murder trial entered its 42nd day.

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Testimony details discovery at Tai Mei Tuk car park

Taking the stand in his own defense, 28-year-old Alex Kwong Kong-chi recounted the events surrounding Choi’s death in February 2023, in connection with her alleged murder, dismemberment, and the cooking of her remains. Kwong testified that while his father, Kwong Kau, was speaking with Choi inside a vehicle parked at a Tai Mei Tuk car park, he and his elder brother, Anthony Kwong Kong-kit, stepped out of the car to smoke.

According to Alex Kwong, when the brothers returned and opened the car door, they discovered Choi collapsed on the floor of the vehicle with a bleeding head injury. He told the court that he checked her heartbeat and breathing, finding her completely unresponsive, and accidentally stained his clothing with her blood during the process. Following the discovery, Kwong Kau allegedly instructed both sons to drive back to Lung Mei Village.

Charges and pleas in the 2023 killing

Alex Kwong, Anthony Kwong, and Kwong Kau each face one count of murder and one count of preventing the lawful burial of a body. Prosecutors allege that the trio murdered Choi on February 21, 2023, inside the ground-floor unit of a village house at 56B Lung Mei Village on Ting Kok Road in Tai Po, and subsequently prevented her lawful burial at the same location between February 21 and February 23.

All three defendants have pleaded not guilty to the murder charge, though they have admitted to the lesser charge of preventing the lawful burial of a body.

Legal representation and trial proceedings

The trial is being conducted in English before Deputy High Court Judge Brian Keith. With Anthony Kwong represented by barrister Trevor Beel, Kwong Kau represented by Oliver Davies, and Alex Kwong represented by Andrew Raffell.