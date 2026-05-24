$270m cocaine haul: Police seize another 120kg on Aberdeen yacht

Police have discovered another batch of cocaine in Aberdeen typhoon shelter, seizing about 120 kilograms of the drug and arresting a 45-year-old female boat owner on Monday, bringing the total haul from two operations to about 361 kilograms worth about HK$270 million.

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Last Friday, police raided a syndicate using yachts and fishermen as cover in the shelter, seizing 241 kilograms of cocaine worth about HK$180 million, the largest cocaine trafficking case this year. Following intelligence analysis, officers targeted another small yacht on Sunday night and found another 120 kilograms of cocaine.





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Chief Inspector Lam Pak-kiu said the syndicate had scattered drugs across different vessels in the shelter, hoping to complicate investigations. A total of four people, including the syndicate leader and key members, have been arrested.

Police are continuing to trace the drug source, smuggling routes and financial flows, with further arrests possible.