TD sets sights on AI-powered traffic management system, with Aberdeen as testing ground

The Transport Department is moving to develop an AI-powered traffic management platform, with Aberdeen expected to be the first trial site.

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This followed the publication of the Transport Strategy Blueprint in February, which aims to drive the deep integration of digital technology and AI in the transport sector to meet public commuting needs.

In a social media post on Sunday, the department said the proposed platform will combine big data and AI technology to promote digitalised traffic management and improve transport efficiency.

The platform will include three key functions, which are predicting traffic changes, identifying bottlenecks, and formulating contingency plans.

The platform is expected to provide real-time traffic and transport information during major events, bad weather, and emergencies, helping different departments manage traffic more effectively.

The detailed plan for the platform's expansion will be pending its study of factors across different districts, including road networks, public transport services, pedestrian and vehicular flow, and traffic conditions during incidents or major events.