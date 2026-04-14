Elderly man arrested for allegedly using counterfeit $500 note at HKJC betting branch

A 70-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday afternoon for allegedly using a counterfeit HK$500 note to place a bet at a Hong Kong Jockey Club betting branch in Aberdeen, police said.

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Staff at the branch on Shek Pai Wan Road reported the incident at around 3.51pm. Police arrived and found a suspected counterfeit banknote on the man.

The man, surnamed Lam, was arrested on suspicion of "uttering counterfeit currency" and "possessing counterfeit currency." He is being detained for investigation. The case is being handled by the Western district criminal investigation team.