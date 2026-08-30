Woman, 48, dies after collapsing at home in Sham Shui Po

A 48-year-old woman died on Monday evening after collapsing at a flat in Sham Shui Po.

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Police received a report from a man around 6.32pm that his girlfriend had fainted at a unit on Pei Ho Street. The woman, surnamed Mak, was unconscious when emergency services arrived and was taken to Caritas Medical Centre, where she later died.

The cause of death is pending a post-mortem examination.