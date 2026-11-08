(Video) Fire at food stall in Dragon Centre food court, female owner injured

A fire broke out at a food stall in the Dragon Centre food court in Sham Shui Po around 8.30pm on Monday.

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Video circulating online showed flames shooting from a stove up to the stall's ceiling, with thick smoke filling the food court and fire alarms sounding as bystanders watched from a distance.

Members of the public managed to put out the fire before firefighters arrived. Initial investigations suggest the blaze was caused by an overheated stove.

The 55-year-old female owner suffered burns to her fingers and was taken to Caritas Medical Centre.

Netizens criticised bystanders for their lack of safety awareness, with comments including "people are still watching, is there zero safety awareness?", "why aren't they leaving? a big explosion could happen," and "the stalls are packed so tightly, if it spreads they won't be able to get out."