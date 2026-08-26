Man dies after falling from building in Sham Shui Po, landing on truck

A 55-year-old man died on Tuesday evening after falling from a tenement building at the junction of Nam Cheong Street and Lai Chi Kok Road in Sham Shui Po.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The man, surnamed Chu, hit a parked truck before bouncing onto the ground. Rescue personnel arrived at the scene around 7pm and pronounced him dead.

Police found no suicide note at the scene. The cause of the fall is under investigation.

EDITOR’S NOTE — This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know has suicidal thoughts, help is available. Dial 2896 0000 for The Samaritans or 2382 2007 for Suicide Prevention Services.

You can also call Suicide Prevention Services at 2382 0000 or CEASE Crisis Centre of Tung Wah Groups of Hospitals at 18281.The government hotline 18111 can provide support for people with mental health needs and render immediate mental health support and referral services.