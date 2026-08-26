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NEWS

Man dies after falling from building in Sham Shui Po, landing on truck

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A 55-year-old man died on Tuesday evening after falling from a tenement building at the junction of Nam Cheong Street and Lai Chi Kok Road in Sham Shui Po.

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The man, surnamed Chu, hit a parked truck before bouncing onto the ground. Rescue personnel arrived at the scene around 7pm and pronounced him dead.

Police found no suicide note at the scene. The cause of the fall is under investigation.

EDITOR’S NOTE — This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know has suicidal thoughts, help is available. Dial 2896 0000 for The Samaritans or 2382 2007 for Suicide Prevention Services.

You can also call Suicide Prevention Services at 2382 0000 or CEASE Crisis Centre of Tung Wah Groups of Hospitals at 18281.The government hotline 18111 can provide support for people with mental health needs and render immediate mental health support and referral services.

fatal fall Sham Shui Po building accident

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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