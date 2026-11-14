The Whampoa has announced a strategic partnership with The Foundry Athletics ONYX x HKPL to create a flagship integrated sports and social space of over 100,000 square feet at the mall.

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The new tenant will feature a HYROX training zone, a health management and recovery area, and what is billed as Hong Kong's largest double-height pickleball arena meeting international competition standards. It will also include an outdoor tennis court, indoor pickleball courts, a heated indoor pool, golf simulators, a sports-themed bar, a specialty coffee shop, a business lounge and a children's play area. The fitness zone will operate 24 hours.

The project is a collaboration between high-end fitness brand ONYX by GO24 Fitness and the Hong Kong Pickleball League, one of Asia's largest and fastest-growing pickleball communities.

Nicol Yau, Assistant Director of Marketing at Hutchison Property Group, said the mall is strengthening its sports and leisure offering after the openings of Anytime Fitness, The Foundry Athletics ONYX x HKPL and Sports Pro swimming training centre, which should draw sports enthusiasts from across Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area and boost footfall and spending.

Yau said the new facility will open at the food court in April 2027 and that with new tenants and a series of Christmas promotions starting this week, footfall and turnover are expected to rise more than 30 per cent year on year.

The Whampoa said it has brought in 30 new tenants this year targeting younger customers, including Torikizoku, Fish in Rice, Chung So Dessert and several sports centres. The TIDES mid-sized live performance venue, which opened a year ago, has hosted over 100 events and helped drive footfall and dining spending.