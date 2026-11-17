International maritime professionals cemented Hong Kong's leadership role in maritime affairs and highlighted the city's potential to evolve as a major maritime center during Hong Kong Maritime Week.

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Scheduled to run from November 15 to 21, the event gathers industry veterans to explore the sector’s emerging opportunities and navigate shared challenges.

John Denholm, chairman of the International Chamber of Shipping, noted that the opportunities for Hong Kong’s maritime industry are immense, while highlighting that the city is a gateway to both the East and the West.

"Hong Kong is leading the world in many aspects," Denholm said. "It’s a leader, not a follower, in the marine industry because of the government and its relationship with the shipping industry."

Beyond customary concerns, attendees are addressing current industry issues such as supply-chain resilience, geopolitical shifts, emerging technologies, and green fuels.

International Union of Marine Insurance president Sean Dalton said Hong Kong Maritime Week provides a vital platform for direct dialogue, while UK Chamber of Shipping chief executive Rhett Hatcher stated that the event brings together industry representatives to exchange ideas and share best practices.

Asian Shipowners’ Association interim secretary general Eleanor Keukura Roi noted that the event bridges Asia’s maritime community with the wider world.

She said that the gathering offers a valuable opportunity to bring shipowners’ perspectives into global discussions, strengthen partnerships and turn shared challenges into collective action.

Furthermore, the International Group of P&I Clubs, a group of marine liability insurers, highlighted its members’ deep-rooted presence in the city, which they view as a gateway to China.

Chief executive officer Nick Shaw noted that 11 of the group’s 12 clubs maintain offices in Hong Kong, employing hundreds of specialists.