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Lee touts HK as springboard for Asia-Pacific businesses to GBA at APEC Summit

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Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said the economies and companies of the Asia-Pacific need “open and continuing co-operation, more than ever” in an increasingly complex global environment.

Kwong Kau says he transferred $30m to Abby Choi for Kadooria flat

The former father-in-law of slain socialite Abby Choi Tin-fung told the High Court on Tuesday that he had transferred about HK$30 million to Choi to help buy a flat at Kadooria in Ho Man Tin, which was registered in his name.

AS Watson Group faces suspected cyberattack, firm says its systems, customer data safe

The AS Watson Group is suspected to have suffered a cyberattack resulting in a data leak, while the company said its systems are not affected, and no customer personal data loss.

Over 47,000 people return to work under government re-employment allowance scheme

More than 47,000 middle-aged and elderly individuals have returned to work under a government pilot scheme that offers financial incentives for re-employment, with people aged 60 or above accounting for about a quarter of both participants and employment cases.

Nine Guangdong yachts apply to visit Hong Kong in first month of southbound scheme

Nine Guangdong-registered yachts have applied to visit Hong Kong in the first month since the southbound yacht arrangement was launched, as industry representatives called for simpler mainland clearance procedures and better facilities in the city to encourage more owners to make the trip.

Business Today

HK unemployment rate reduces slightly to 3.8pc in Aug-Oct period

Hong Kong’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped 0.1 percentage point to 3.8 percent from the July to September period to the August to October period, the Census and Statistics Department showed on Tuesday.

HK man arrested in transit after allegedly stealing headphones at Changi Airport

A 38-year-old Hong Kong man who allegedly stole a pair of headphones from a retail shop inside Singapore's Changi Airport was arrested by local police after returning to the airport nearly three months later.

Authorities raid factory making illegal Chinese vapes in the US

US authorities uncovered a factory producing illegal vapes last month, according to police and photographs seen by Reuters, in a sign Chinese manufacturers have moved some production to the United States following a crackdown on imported devices.

One Marina releases 41 more flats

One Marina in To Kwa Wan, developed by Sino Land (0083), China Merchants Land (0978), and the Urban Renewal Authority, released 41 more two-bedroom units on Tuesday.

HK connects Africa with China and other major markets, said HKTDC director of research

Hong Kong serves as a trade hub connecting Africa, mainland China, and other major markets, said Bruce Pang Ming, director of research at the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) at the African Market Day on Tuesday, citing that 64 percent of Hong Kong imports from Africa are shipped to mainland China, with majority of the rest to the EU and the US.

World/China

Apple faces French trial over alleged planned obsolescence of iPhones: source

Apple will stand trial in Paris in June 2027 on suspicion of having organised the planned obsolescence of several iPhone models by preventing repairs outside official outlets, a source close to the case told AFP on Tuesday.

Five features of APEC summit Trump, Putin and Xi are set to attend

Attention will focus this week on a summit of US, Chinese and Russian leaders set for the 21-member gathering of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in China's southern technology hub of Shenzhen.

West Bank's displaced Palestinians hold little hope for post-Netanyahu era

After Israeli forces pushed him and thousands of others out of the West Bank refugee camp of Tulkarem last year, Adel Darsieh held onto his hope of returning home, but it is fading fast.

Britain's William and Kate ride e-rickshaw to meet climate prize finalists in Mumbai

Britain's Prince William drove his wife Kate Middleton in an electric auto-rickshaw in Mumbai on Tuesday, to a meeting with the finalists of a climate change award that they will announce later in the day.

Japan proposes Asia oil security task force at ASEAN summit

Japan on Tuesday proposed creating a task force to coordinate cooperation in Asia on oil stockpiling and the release of supplies during emergencies — one that will allow neighbours in the region to use idle storage capacity in Japan.