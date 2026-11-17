The Unmanned Aircraft Operation Management (UOM) Demonstration Centre was launched on Tuesday as Hong Kong steps up efforts to expand the practical use of drones and develop its low-altitude economy.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The opening ceremony was jointly held by the Hong Kong Productivity Council and the government’s Working Group on Developing Low-altitude Economy.

The center forms part of the multiple applications/users shared-platform module under the advanced Low-altitude Economy Regulatory Sandbox X, which allows technologies and operating models to be tested across different application scenarios.

The shared-platform model is intended to serve different government departments while testing whether drone resources, data and related systems can be coordinated more efficiently. The UOM Demonstration Centre represents one of the phased outcomes of the initiative.

HKPC chairman Sunny Tan said the value of the low-altitude economy was not about “flying more,” but about “flying well, flying accurately, and flying effectively.”

He described the center as the “super brain” of Hong Kong’s low-altitude economy, bringing together drone systems, artificial intelligence, data analytics and digital management platforms.

The center is designed to connect different drone platforms, suppliers and application systems. When government departments submit operational requests, it can coordinate suitable platforms and equipment, reducing duplicated hardware and system deployment while improving resource utilization and cross-departmental cooperation, Tan said.

It also integrates AI-powered analytics, automated drone docking stations, intelligent route planning and real-time data processing to support functions including automated take-off and landing, navigation, real-time identification and the generation of analytical reports.

Tan said data collected during a single flight mission could also be analyzed and used by different departments according to their operational needs and access permissions, allowing the same dataset to serve multiple purposes.

Deputy Financial Secretary Michael Wong Wai-lun said more than 20 government departments were involved in the shared platform.

He said the platform combines drone technology, AI-powered data analysis and urban management, allowing authorities to carry out more integrated monitoring in areas including traffic, public facilities and land and maritime management.

Wong said the government would continue to take a leading role in developing the low-altitude economy and work with different sectors to expand applications that could better serve the community.

The government launched the advanced Sandbox X in November 2025 to test more technically complex applications, including unmanned aircraft system traffic management, unconventional aircraft, cross-boundary operations and shared platforms involving multiple applications and users.