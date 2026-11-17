The former father-in-law of slain socialite Abby Choi Tin-fung told the High Court on Tuesday that he had transferred about HK$30 million to Choi to help buy a flat at Kadooria in Ho Man Tin, which was registered in his name.

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Kwong Kau took the stand on the 39th day of the high-profile trial over the February 2023 killing and dismemberment of the 28-year-old model.

Testifying for the first time, the 69-year-old said he had run a real estate business in Zhuhai while serving in the police force from 2001. He resigned from the force in 2005 after his business income surpassed his police salary.

Kwong said the business operated until 2009 and generated more than HK$5 million in profit. He also bought three properties worth more than HK$4 million in total.

After 2009, Kwong moved into the restaurant business in Guangzhou, eventually operating three outlets. He said the businesses generated between 240,000 yuan and 280,000 yuan a month and were run for about a decade. He also traded antiques.

Kwong said his son Alex Kwong Kong-chi, Choi’s former husband, and Choi proposed in 2014 that they buy a home in Hong Kong for their two children.

He said he suggested that they save for the property together and, by 2019, had transferred about HK$30 million from his mainland business earnings to Hong Kong for Choi to manage while they saved toward the purchase.

Choi eventually bought the Kadooria flat, Kwong said. As he did not own another property in Hong Kong at the time, the flat was registered in his name.

In 2022, Choi planned to sell the property to accommodate the children’s schooling. Kwong said he agreed to the sale and was asked to sign an authorization document at a law firm.

He recalled being told by a lawyer that he was entitled to refuse to sign and that, if he did sign, “all the proceeds from selling the property would be given to others.”

Kwong said he initially declined to sign but later did so after Choi made further arrangements.

He denied testimony by Choi’s mother, Cheung Yin-fa, that she had threatened to take him to court if he refused to sign. He also rejected her claim that Choi had given him money for household expenses, saying instead that he had provided Choi with money.

Kwong explains purchase of Sheung Man Court flat

Kwong also testified about a Home Ownership Scheme flat he owned at Sheung Man Court in Kwai Chung.

He said police officers leaving the force could surrender their quarters and apply for public housing under the relevant arrangements.

Kwong said he applied for public housing before resigning in 2005 and lived in a Tseung Kwan O flat until 2020, when he returned the unit and applied to buy the Sheung Man Court flat for about HK$2.7 million to HK$2.8 million.

He said the flat was mainly intended for his elder son, Anthony Kwong Kong-kit, to live in.

Because he was already the registered owner of the Kadooria property, Kwong said he was required to pay double stamp duty on the purchase.

He said he divided his time among the Kadooria flat, his girlfriend’s home and the mainland, while his wife, Jenny Li Sui-heung, stayed at Kadooria with their grandchildren.

Kwong said the Sheung Man Court flat was small and that he slept in the living room when staying there. He described the arrangement as inconvenient, particularly when his elder son brought female companions home.

Purchases of kitchen equipment explained

Kwong also gave evidence about kitchen equipment and other items purchased before Choi’s death.

He said he bought goggles to protect his eyes from debris while installing a fence outside a house, while a chopping board and knives were purchased because he was concerned about hygiene when buying meat from market stalls.

Kwong said he saw no problem with purchasing a second-hand refrigerator and that a meat grinder had been bought for a friend. He added that a frying skimmer could be used for hotpot.

Earlier evidence in the trial showed that Kwong bought kitchen equipment including a meat grinder, chopping board and frying skimmer in the weeks before Choi’s death.

Kwong Kau and his sons, Anthony Kwong and Alex Kwong, are jointly charged with Choi’s murder. All three have pleaded not guilty.

Alex and Anthony Kwong pleaded guilty before the trial began to preventing the lawful burial of Choi’s body. Kwong Kau changed his plea on the same charge to guilty midway through the trial.