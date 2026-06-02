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Shun Hing Group faces data breach affecting over 920,000 customers, privacy watchdog investigates

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Shun Hing Group has reported a data breach to the Privacy Commissioner's Office, with more than 920,000 customers' personal information potentially exposed, the office said.

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The breach, reported on March 23, may involve personal data of about 920,000 customers, including names, addresses, phone numbers and email addresses. Personal data of about 1,000 employees, service providers and suppliers – including names, addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, identity document numbers, bank account details and salary information – may also have been leaked.

In addition, the personal data of about 1.05 million individuals – including about 1.045 million customers – may have been maliciously encrypted, the watchdog said.

The office has launched an investigation, which is ongoing. Affected individuals are advised to change online account passwords, enable multi-factor authentication, remain vigilant against phishing attempts and monitor bank statements for unauthorised transactions.

The Shun Hing Group distributes popular household brands including Panasonic, Rasonic, KDK, JVC, Breville and TEKA.

Shun Hing Group data breach privacy watchdog

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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