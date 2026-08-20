Ocean Park volunteers bring smiles and inspiration to families at Children’s Hospital

Ocean Park volunteers brought smiles to young patients when the team visited Hong Kong Children’s Hospital on Tuesday (Aug 18) with interactive activities and sharing sessions.

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About 50 team members—including staff, Seahorse Rangers, and Golden Age Volunteers visited the hospital with the Park’s mascots during the Ocean Hero Squad event. The two-hour event reached around 150 people, including child patients, their families, and caregivers.

Families attended themed workshops and booths focused on practical ways to protect wildlife from marine debris. Children also took part in playful learning games, panda conservation sharing sessions, and creative painting workshops, all designed to inspire a deeper care for nature.

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Ivan Wong, chief executive of Ocean Park Corporation, said the event reflects the Park’s commitment to bringing nature and conservation learning beyond its boundaries. “Seeing the strength and resilience of these young heroes reminds us why sharing our passion for nature can also offer a powerful mental break,” Wong said.

The day ended with lively performances and close-up mascot interactions, creating unforgettable moments for families at the hospital.