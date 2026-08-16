Panda twins turn two with less milk and bigger steps towards independence

Following the birthday countdown, Hong Kong’s beloved giant panda twins Jia Jia and De De are turning two with a changing menu and bigger milestones ahead.

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The pair celebrated their second big day yesterday with an ice cake made from carrot and other vegetables, joined by 400 youngsters to promote a more ecological lifestyle.

To mark the twins' birthday, Ocean Park extended "Giant Panda Adventure" hours to 5.30pm daily throughout August, giving visitors more time to witness the fast-growing cubs in action.

According to the park officials, both cubs now weigh over 60 kilograms and demonstrate excellent progress in their daily training, responding to their names, approaching keepers when called, and entering training cages on command.

Notably, the twins have also mastered basic "target training" techniques, which will facilitate free health check-ups in the future.

Meanwhile, formula milk for the growing twins will be gradually cut back, but keepers stressed they can still nurse from their mother, Ying Ying, whenever they wish. The park added that the complete weaning timeline will be left to the pandas.

Coinciding with National Ecology Day yesterday, the park partnered with the Environmental Protection Department to offer free "biochar" samples made from recycled wood chips and panda feces to visitors as a reminder to adopt sustainable living practices.