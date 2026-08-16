Panda twins turn two with less milk and bigger steps towards independence

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Four panda trams join twins’ second birthday celebrations
04-08-2026 14:41 HKT
Ocean Park cable car sends passengers on swing as typhoon winds blow
26-07-2026 18:05 HKT
Ocean Park sees over 20pc rise in overseas visitors within three months
25-03-2026 16:40 HKT
Ocean Park’s beloved red panda Rou Rou passes away at age 17
17-03-2026 14:10 HKT
Ocean Park introduces new tiered membership system with a catch
05-02-2026 16:24 HKT
Japan bids farewell to last giant pandas as pair leave for China
28-01-2026 01:51 HKT
China welcomes Japanese visitors to see pandas as Tokyo pair set to return
21-01-2026 17:49 HKT
Ocean Park offers dual-visit tickets for HK residents with panda updates
25-11-2025 03:27 HKT
Ocean Park may offload Water World to government after HK$274m loss
23-10-2025 17:20 HKT
Cathay flight lost contact after crew switched to wrong radio frequency
14-08-2026 19:24 HKT