Four panda trams join twins’ second birthday celebrations

Hong Kong’s giant pandas are taking their birthday celebrations onto the city’s tram tracks, with four themed vehicles now running between Central and Causeway Bay.

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Launched by Ocean Park to mark the second birthday of Hong Kong-born twins Jia Jia and De De, the trams feature colorful images of the young pair alongside their parents, Ying Ying and Le Le, and fellow park residents An An and Ke Ke.

The four trams will appear at random in Central, Admiralty, Wan Chai and Causeway Bay, offering panda fans an unexpected photo opportunity during their daily commute.

Ocean Park has used optical-illusion graphics on a tram for the first time, creating a more three-dimensional effect designed to make the pandas appear as though they are peeking or reaching out from the vehicles.

The campaign forms part of the park’s summer celebrations for its six giant pandas. Jia Jia, De De, Ying Ying and Le Le all have birthdays in August, while An An and Ke Ke turned seven in June.

The park’s broader birthday program runs until August 31 and includes panda-themed installations, performances and merchandise.

For those hoping to spot all six panda stars, a little patience may be needed — the specially decorated trams will not follow a fixed timetable or route.

