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NEWS

Ocean Park cable car sends passengers on swing as typhoon winds blow

NEWS
1 hour ago
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(Online photo)

As Typhoon Noul brought strong winds to Hong Kong, an Ocean Park cable car was caught on video swaying violently in mid-air with passengers onboard.

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The nerve-wracking video was uploaded to Facebook on Sunday, though the exact date of the incident remains unclear.

The 12-second clip, captured from an adjacent carriage, shows a cable car suspended high in mid-air, swinging dramatically from side to side with passengers trapped inside.

The video quickly went viral, with online commenters speculating that the incident occurred around 5pm on Saturday, shortly before Typhoon Signal No. 8 was officially hoisted.

Because the theme park was completely closed under Typhoon Signal No. 9 on Sunday, others suggested the video may have been shot during the Strong Wind Signal No. 3 yesterday afternoon.

Likening the extreme movement to the theme park's famous swinging pirate ship ride, some netizens joked that the trip had provided an unexpected extra thrill, while many others expressed deep concern for the safety of those inside.

According to Ocean Park's safety protocols, the cable car system is equipped with strict safety mechanisms that automatically suspend operations during severe weather, including high-velocity winds.

Because the cable system is highly sensitive to wind speeds and sudden weather shifts, an automatic emergency stop will trigger if wind limits are exceeded or if any operational anomalies are detected.

During past incidents of this nature, park staff have activated emergency response procedures to safely evacuate passengers as soon as weather conditions allowed.

Typhoon NoulOcean Park

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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