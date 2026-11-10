EMSD orders Ocean Park to conduct comprehensive inspection

The Electrical and Mechanical Services Department (EMSD) ordered Ocean Park on Tuesday to carry out a comprehensive inspection of its observation tower and thoroughly review maintenance and repair procedures after dozens of visitors were stranded mid-air.

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The regulatory directive follows a mechanical stoppage yesterday that left 41 passengers trapped near the top of the Ocean Park Tower, roughly 70 meters above the ground, for more than 20 minutes.

Under the department's order, Ocean Park management must submit an incident report outlining corrective measures to prevent a recurrence.

The affected ride is also required to undergo repeated rounds of rigorous testing supervised by certified personnel to ensure full operational safety. Service may resume only after obtaining formal verification and clearance from the EMSD.

The EMSD noted that it will continue to closely monitor the tower's operations and safety compliance.

Most passengers were safely evacuated with the assistance of park staff. At around 4pm firefighters used ropes to lower one visitor down from the tower. No injuries were reported in connection with the incident.