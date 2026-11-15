Police chief emphasizes privacy safeguards over AI-powered CCTVs

Police Commissioner Joe Chow Yat-ming stressed on Sunday that police officers must obtain approval before using SmartView’s new AI facial-recognition function.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Police Commissioner Joe Chow Yat-ming stated on Sunday that officers will need prior approval to use SmartView’s latest AI-powered facial recognition technology.

The new function, which is set to launch Monday, will automate video analysis to bolster police operations. Addressing privacy concerns, Chow emphasized that strict checks and balances are in place to prevent misuse. Approval for the use of AI tools, he explained, would be granted only when necessary for investigations.

​Speaking on a television program, Chow highlighted SmartView’s role in fighting crime, noting that it had significantly raised the detection rate for serious offenses. He credited the system’s video analysis capabilities with helping solve recent robbery cases, and said it could also aid in the rapid identification of missing elderly individuals with dementia.

Chow said SmartView currently includes CCTV cameras at some shopping malls. He hopes that more organizations will join the network once they understand the system’s purpose.

He also mentioned a centralized drone-management system in the policy address, and plans to install 200 drone docks across the city. The system would connect different drones and allow them to be deployed quickly to support police operations when incidents occur.

On the broader fight against cross-border crime, Chow mentioned Hong Kong’s participation in INTERPOL’s Silver Notice pilot project, launched in 2025 to track and locate criminal assets. Hong Kong joined the initiative this year. He also referenced FRONTIER+, a cross-border anti-scam platform that will help implement a 24/7 stop-payment mechanism with more than 10 partner regions.​

​The 94th INTERPOL General Assembly will be held in Hong Kong beginning November 30. Chow said three years of preparations are coming to an end and expressed confidence that the assembly would be a success.

Despite growing geopolitical tensions, regions around the world want to strengthen cross-border police cooperation, he added.

​As registration for the assembly is still underway, Chow said he expected representatives from all 196 INTERPOL member countries and regions to attend.